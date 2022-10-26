The Legend of Hell House

A team consisting of a physicist, his wife, a young female psychic and the only survivor of the previous visit are sent to the notorious Hell House to prove/disprove survival after death. Previous visitors have either been killed or gone mad, and it is up to the team to survive a full week in isolation, and solve the mystery of the Hell House.
|Roddy McDowall
|Benjamin Franklin Fischer
|Clive Revill
|Mr. (Lionel) Barrett
|Gayle Hunnicutt
|Ann Barrett
|Roland Culver
|Mr. (Rudolph) Deutsch
|Peter Bowles
|Hanley
|Michael Gough
|Emeric Belasco
