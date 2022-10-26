1973

The Legend of Hell House

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 1973

Studio

Academy Pictures

A team consisting of a physicist, his wife, a young female psychic and the only survivor of the previous visit are sent to the notorious Hell House to prove/disprove survival after death. Previous visitors have either been killed or gone mad, and it is up to the team to survive a full week in isolation, and solve the mystery of the Hell House.

Cast

Roddy McDowallBenjamin Franklin Fischer
Clive RevillMr. (Lionel) Barrett
Gayle HunnicuttAnn Barrett
Roland CulverMr. (Rudolph) Deutsch
Peter BowlesHanley
Michael GoughEmeric Belasco

