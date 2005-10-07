The Legend of Paul and Paula

Paul and Paula have had bad experiences with love: Paul is financially well off but has lost all affection for his wife, and Paula leads a troublesome life raising two children on her own. They meet and discover a strong passion for each other. Life seems like a dream when they're together - but their short flights from the burdens of reality are once and again interrupted by Paul's ties to family and career.
|Winfried Glatzeder
|Paul
|Heidemarie Wenzel
|Die Schöne
|Fred Delmare
|Reifen-Saft
|Rolf Ludwig
|Professor
|Käthe Reichel
|Frau des Schießbudenbesitzers
|Hans Hardt-Hardtloff
|Schießbudenbesitzer
