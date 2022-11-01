The Legend of Red Dragon

Not Available

A story of a woman, amid sorrow, seeking vengeance. In the city of Osaka a serial murderer is targeting the a yakuza gang, the Kurosawa Kai. According to police investigators the victims are cut in half by a sharp knife, as if they are slaughtered by a master swordsman. The murders are done in such a skillful way that everyone can tell it was done by a professional. One of the officers of Kurosawa Kai, Aramaki, seeks to catch the killer; however, the number of victims rise as his anxiety continues to build. After some hit men are hired by the leader of Kurosawa Kai, a clue floats to the surface – a clue that is closely related to “sekiryu” (red dragon) reviving an ominous memory. The truth of the brutal murder of the Asahina family and the shadow of vengeance. One woman steps forward before Aramaki is able to comprehend the truth.