2004

The Leopard

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 12th, 2004

Studio

Titanus

As Garibaldi's troops begin the unification of Italy in the 1860s, an aristocratic Sicilian family grudgingly adapts to the sweeping social changes undermining their way of life. Proud but pragmatic Prince Don Fabrizio Salina (Burt Lancaster) allows his war hero nephew, Tancredi (Alain Delon), to marry Angelica (Claudia Cardinale), the beautiful daughter of gauche, bourgeois Don Calogero, in order to maintain the family's accustomed level of comfort and political clout.

Cast

Burt LancasterDon Fabrizio Salina
Alain DelonTancredi Falconeri
Claudia CardinaleAngelica Sedara/Bertiana
Paolo StoppaDon Calogero Sedara
Rina MorelliMaria Stella Salina
Pierre ClémentiFrancesco Paolo

