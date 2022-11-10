Not Available

The Letter for the King

  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Katholieke Radio Omroep (KRO)

Young Tiuri has to pass the final test before before being knighted by king Dagonaut. He has to pass a night in the chapel, what is suddenly disturbed by a strangers request of help. With his decision to help the stranger, Tiuri abandons his given task and starts into an adventure, that will shape the destiny of Dagonaut. On his journey he learns about the true meaning of love, friendship, courage and loyalty.

Cast

Yannick van de VeldeTiuri
Quinten SchramPiak
Johan LeysenNarrator (voice)
Rüdiger VoglerKing of Unauwen
Bram van der VlugtKing of Unauwen (voice)
Hanna SchwambornLavinia

View Full Cast >

Images