The Letter for the King

Young Tiuri has to pass the final test before before being knighted by king Dagonaut. He has to pass a night in the chapel, what is suddenly disturbed by a strangers request of help. With his decision to help the stranger, Tiuri abandons his given task and starts into an adventure, that will shape the destiny of Dagonaut. On his journey he learns about the true meaning of love, friendship, courage and loyalty.
|Yannick van de Velde
|Tiuri
|Quinten Schram
|Piak
|Johan Leysen
|Narrator (voice)
|Rüdiger Vogler
|King of Unauwen
|Bram van der Vlugt
|King of Unauwen (voice)
|Hanna Schwamborn
|Lavinia
