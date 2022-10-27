Camille arrives in Ouessant, the island of her birth off the Brittany coast, to sell the family home. She spends a last night in the house during which she discovers a secret. In 1963 a man came to work with her father, who was the Jument lighthouse operator. He only stayed two months, but his presence proved to be a disturbing catalyst.
|Anne Consigny
|Camille
|Philippe Torreton
|Yvon Le Guen
|Grégori Derangère
|Antoine Cassendi
|Émilie Dequenne
|Brigitte
|Nathalie Besançon
|Jeanne
|Martine Sarcey
|Jeanne âgée
