1999

The Limey

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 7th, 1999

Studio

Artisan Entertainment

The Limey follows Wilson (Terence Stamp), a tough English ex-con who travels to Los Angeles to avenge his daughter's death. Upon arrival, Wilson goes to task battling Valentine (Peter Fonda) and an army of L.A.'s toughest criminals, hoping to find clues and piece together what happened. After surviving a near-death beating, getting thrown from a building and being chased down a dangerous mountain road, the Englishman decides to dole out some bodily harm of his own.

Cast

Terence StampWilson
Lesley Ann WarrenElaine
Luis GuzmánEduardo Roel
Barry NewmanJim Avery
Joe DallesandroUncle John
Nicky KattStacy the Hitman

