Not Available

The Line of Destiny

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Chitra Lanka

A sprawling portrait of rural life in Sri Lanka; the story revolves around a boy and his friend--a blind girl who he accidentally 'heals' by giving her sight. Though the girl believes the boy healed her, in reality the boy has no such powers. The father of the boy fools the village folk into believing he's a healer, but ultimately the sham is exposed, causing the village to revolt against the boy and his family.

Cast

Somapala DharmapriyaSena
Myrtle FernandoAnula
Shesha PalihakkaraMiguel
Romulus de SilvaVillage Headman
N.R. DiasPodi Mahaththaya
D.R. NanayakkaraSooty

View Full Cast >

Images