The Line of Destiny

A sprawling portrait of rural life in Sri Lanka; the story revolves around a boy and his friend--a blind girl who he accidentally 'heals' by giving her sight. Though the girl believes the boy healed her, in reality the boy has no such powers. The father of the boy fools the village folk into believing he's a healer, but ultimately the sham is exposed, causing the village to revolt against the boy and his family.
|Somapala Dharmapriya
|Sena
|Myrtle Fernando
|Anula
|Shesha Palihakkara
|Miguel
|Romulus de Silva
|Village Headman
|N.R. Dias
|Podi Mahaththaya
|D.R. Nanayakkara
|Sooty
