2015

The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 2015

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Set in the African savannah, the film follows Kion as he assembles the members of the 'Lion Guard'. Throughout the film, the diverse team of young animals will learn how to utilize each of their unique abilities to solve problems and accomplish tasks to maintain balance within the Circle of Life, while also introducing viewers to the vast array of animals that populate the prodigious African landscape.

Cast

Jeff BennettZazu (voice)
Dusan BrownBeshte (voice)
Sarah HylandTiifu (voice)
James Earl JonesMufasa (voice)
Andrew KishinoJanja (voice)
Madison PettisZuri (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images