The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar

Set in the African savannah, the film follows Kion as he assembles the members of the 'Lion Guard'. Throughout the film, the diverse team of young animals will learn how to utilize each of their unique abilities to solve problems and accomplish tasks to maintain balance within the Circle of Life, while also introducing viewers to the vast array of animals that populate the prodigious African landscape.
|Jeff Bennett
|Zazu (voice)
|Dusan Brown
|Beshte (voice)
|Sarah Hyland
|Tiifu (voice)
|James Earl Jones
|Mufasa (voice)
|Andrew Kishino
|Janja (voice)
|Madison Pettis
|Zuri (voice)
