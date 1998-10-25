1998

The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

October 25th, 1998

Studio

Disney Television Animation

The circle of life continues for Simba, now fully grown and in his rightful place as the king of Pride Rock. Simba and Nala have given birth to a daughter, Kiara who's as rebellious as her father was. But Kiara drives her parents to distraction when she catches the eye of Kovu, the son of the evil lioness, Zira. Will Kovu steal Kiara's heart?

Matthew BroderickSimba (voice)
Moira KellyNala (voice)
Neve CampbellAdult Kiara (voice)
Liz CallawayAdult Kiara (singing voice)
Andy DickNuka (voice)
Robert GuillaumeRafiki (voice)

