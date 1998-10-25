The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride

The circle of life continues for Simba, now fully grown and in his rightful place as the king of Pride Rock. Simba and Nala have given birth to a daughter, Kiara who's as rebellious as her father was. But Kiara drives her parents to distraction when she catches the eye of Kovu, the son of the evil lioness, Zira. Will Kovu steal Kiara's heart?
|Matthew Broderick
|Simba (voice)
|Moira Kelly
|Nala (voice)
|Neve Campbell
|Adult Kiara (voice)
|Liz Callaway
|Adult Kiara (singing voice)
|Andy Dick
|Nuka (voice)
|Robert Guillaume
|Rafiki (voice)
View Full Cast >