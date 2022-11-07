Not Available

In old New South Wales a new bunch of convicts arrives including the little convict, young Toby Nelson. Consigned to a Government farm they are subjected to the cruelty of Sergeant Billy Langdon and Corporal Weazel Wesley. Toby escapes and flees into the Australian bush where he is saved from death by the aboriginal boy, Wahroonga. Together, with another escapee, the highwayman, Jack Doolan, and Wahroonga’s animal friends, they launch a spectacular mission to rescue the blacksmith, Big George, and Toby’s sister, Polly.