The Little Giant

Prohibition is ending so bootlegger Bugs Ahearn decides to crack California society. He leases a house from down-on-her-luck Ruth and hires her as social secretary. He rescues Polly Cass from a horsefall and goes home to meet her dad who sells him some phony stock certificates. When he learns about this he sends to Chicago for mob help.
|Mary Astor
|Ruth Wayburn
|Helen Vinson
|Polly Cass
|Russell Hopton
|Albert J. 'Al' Daniels
|Kenneth Thomson
|John Stanley
|Shirley Grey
|Edith Merriam
|Berton Churchill
|Donald Hadley Cass
