1933

The Little Giant

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 19th, 1933

Studio

First National Pictures

Prohibition is ending so bootlegger Bugs Ahearn decides to crack California society. He leases a house from down-on-her-luck Ruth and hires her as social secretary. He rescues Polly Cass from a horsefall and goes home to meet her dad who sells him some phony stock certificates. When he learns about this he sends to Chicago for mob help.

Cast

Mary AstorRuth Wayburn
Helen VinsonPolly Cass
Russell HoptonAlbert J. 'Al' Daniels
Kenneth ThomsonJohn Stanley
Shirley GreyEdith Merriam
Berton ChurchillDonald Hadley Cass

