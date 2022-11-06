Not Available

The Little Girl of Hanoi

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Filmed amid the rubble of a recently bombed Hanoi, this harrowing tale of a girl searching for her soldier father after losing the rest of her family during a bombardment is a powerful drama and a very rare look at life in the city during the Vietnam War. Film critic Jonathan Rosenbaum said, “the film is remarkable not only for its sincerity and emotional directness but for its accomplished visual style.”

Cast

Thé Anh
Kim Xuân
Lan Huong Nguyen
Tu Thanh
Thanh TúHuong Trà
Trà Giang

