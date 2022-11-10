1989

The Little Mermaid

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 16th, 1989

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

This colorful adventure tells the story of an impetuous mermaid princess named Ariel who falls in love with the very human Prince Eric and puts everything on the line for the chance to be with him. Memorable songs and characters -- including the villainous sea witch Ursula.

Cast

Jodi BensonAriel (voice)
Christopher Daniel BarnesPrince Eric (voice)
Jason MarinFlounder (voice)
Samuel E. WrightSebastian (voice)
Buddy HackettScuttle (voice)
Kenneth MarsKing Triton (voice)

