2008

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning

  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 25th, 2008

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Follow Ariel's adventures before she gave up her fins for true love. When Ariel wasn't singing with her sisters, she spent time with her mother, Queen Athena. Ariel is devastated when Athena is kidnapped by pirates, and after King Triton outlaws all singing. Along with pals Flounder and Sebastian, Ariel sets off in hopes of changing her father's decision to ban music from the kingdom.

Cast

Jodi BensonAriel (voice)
Samuel E. WrightSebastian (voice)
Sally FieldMarina Del Ray (voice)
Jim CummingsKing Triton / Shelbow (voice)
Parker GorisFlounder (voice)
Tara StrongAdella / Andrina (voice)

