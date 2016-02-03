2016

The Little Prince

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 3rd, 2016

Studio

Orange Studio

Based on the best-seller book 'The Little Prince', the movie tells the story of a little girl that lives with resignation in a world where efficiency and work are the only dogmas. Everything will change when accidentally she discovers her neighbor that will tell her about the story of the Little Prince that he once met.

Cast

Jeff BridgesThe Aviator (voice)
Rachel McAdamsThe Mother (voice)
Paul RuddMr. Prince (voice)
Marion CotillardThe Rose (voice)
James FrancoThe Fox (voice)
Benicio del ToroThe Snake (voice)

