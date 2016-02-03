Based on the best-seller book 'The Little Prince', the movie tells the story of a little girl that lives with resignation in a world where efficiency and work are the only dogmas. Everything will change when accidentally she discovers her neighbor that will tell her about the story of the Little Prince that he once met.
|Jeff Bridges
|The Aviator (voice)
|Rachel McAdams
|The Mother (voice)
|Paul Rudd
|Mr. Prince (voice)
|Marion Cotillard
|The Rose (voice)
|James Franco
|The Fox (voice)
|Benicio del Toro
|The Snake (voice)
View Full Cast >