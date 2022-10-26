Not Available

The Little Soldier

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films Georges de Beauregard

During the Algerian war for independence from France, a young Frenchman living in Geneva who belongs to a right-wing terrorist group and a young woman who belongs to a left-wing terrorist group meet and fall in love. Complications ensue when the man is suspected by the members of his terrorist group of being a double agent.

Cast

Anna KarinaVeronica Dreyer
Henri-Jacques HuetJacques
Paul BeauvaisPaul
László SzabóLaszlo
Georges de Beauregardle leader activiste
Jean-Luc Godardun homme à la gare

View Full Cast >

Images