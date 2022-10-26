The Little Soldier

During the Algerian war for independence from France, a young Frenchman living in Geneva who belongs to a right-wing terrorist group and a young woman who belongs to a left-wing terrorist group meet and fall in love. Complications ensue when the man is suspected by the members of his terrorist group of being a double agent.
|Anna Karina
|Veronica Dreyer
|Henri-Jacques Huet
|Jacques
|Paul Beauvais
|Paul
|László Szabó
|Laszlo
|Georges de Beauregard
|le leader activiste
|Jean-Luc Godard
|un homme à la gare
