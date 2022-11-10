Not Available

The Little Vampire

  • Family
  • Horror
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Line Cinema

Based on the popular books, the story tells of Tony who wants a friend to add some adventure to his life. What he gets is Rudolph, a vampire kid with a good appetite. The two end up inseparable, but their fun is cut short when all the hopes of the vampire race could be gone forever in single night. With Tony's access to the daytime world, he helps them to find what they've always wanted.

Cast

Richard E. GrantFrederick Sackville-Bagg
Jonathan LipnickiTony Thompson
Jim CarterRookery
Alice KrigeFreda Sackville-Bagg
Pamela GidleyDottie Thompson
Tommy HinkleyBob Thompson

View Full Cast >

Images