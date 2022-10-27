Not Available

Based on the fifteenth best-selling children's book of all time, The Littlest Angel tells the story of a young boy who arrives in heaven before his time. Home-sick and lonely, he will travel back to earth, with his friendly pup Halo, to retrieve a most selfless and precious gift for The Baby Jesus. Experience the love, laughter and magic of one of the most popular children's stories of all time. From the classic book by Charles Tazewell comes the CGI animated film, The Littlest Angel.