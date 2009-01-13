2009

The Lodger

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 13th, 2009

Studio

Merchant Pacific Corporation

Contemporary adaptation of novel, The Lodger, by Marie Belloc Lowndes set in Los Angeles with two converging plot lines: The first involves an uneasy relationship between a psychologically unstable landlady and her enigmatic lodger; the second is about a troubled detective engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the elusive killer

Cast

Hope DavisEllen Bunting
Shane WestStreet Wilkenson
Donal LogueBunting
Philip Baker HallCaptain Smith
Rachael Leigh CookAmanda
Rebecca PidgeonDr. Jessica Westmin

Images