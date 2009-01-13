Contemporary adaptation of novel, The Lodger, by Marie Belloc Lowndes set in Los Angeles with two converging plot lines: The first involves an uneasy relationship between a psychologically unstable landlady and her enigmatic lodger; the second is about a troubled detective engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the elusive killer
|Hope Davis
|Ellen Bunting
|Shane West
|Street Wilkenson
|Donal Logue
|Bunting
|Philip Baker Hall
|Captain Smith
|Rachael Leigh Cook
|Amanda
|Rebecca Pidgeon
|Dr. Jessica Westmin
