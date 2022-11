Not Available

The film is set in the small village of Nuottaniemi wherein lives Herr Iisakki and his daughter Hanna. Herr Iisakki has grudge against Herr Heikki, blaming him for the death of his son in a raft accident. To make things worse Herr Heikki's son, Herr Juhani, wants to marry Frau Hanna but she only has eyes for a lumberman named Herr Anti Koskenalustan.