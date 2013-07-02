2013

The Lone Ranger

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 2nd, 2013

Studio

Silver Bullet Productions (II)

The Texas Rangers chase down a gang of outlaws led by Butch Cavendish, but the gang ambushes the Rangers, seemingly killing them all. One survivor is found, however, by an American Indian named Tonto, who nurses him back to health. The Ranger, donning a mask and riding a white stallion named Silver, teams up with Tonto to bring the unscrupulous gang and others of that ilk to justice.

Cast

Johnny DeppTonto
Armie HammerJohn Reid / The Lone Ranger
William FichtnerButch Cavendish
Helena Bonham CarterRed Harrington
James Badge DaleDan Reid
Tom WilkinsonLatham Cole

View Full Cast >

Images