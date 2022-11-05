1947

The Lone Wolf in London

    November 12th, 1947

    Columbia Pictures

    Michael Lanyard (Gerald Mohr) is suspected of stealing two fabulous diamonds from a vault in Scotland Yard, where they were being held for safekeeping, but the Yard can't prove he did it. Later, Lanyard is summoned by a member of the nobility to help the latter raise money to pay a blackmailer. Lanyard later finds evidence to reveal the diamonds as having been stolen by a famous stage star.

    		Eric BloreClaudius Augustus Lucius Jamison
    		Nancy SaundersAnn Klemscott
    		Evelyn AnkersIris Chatham
    		Richard FraserDavid Woolerton
    		Queenie LeonardLily, Kelmscott's Maid
    		Denis GreeneDetective Inspector Garvey

