The Lone Wolf in London

Michael Lanyard (Gerald Mohr) is suspected of stealing two fabulous diamonds from a vault in Scotland Yard, where they were being held for safekeeping, but the Yard can't prove he did it. Later, Lanyard is summoned by a member of the nobility to help the latter raise money to pay a blackmailer. Lanyard later finds evidence to reveal the diamonds as having been stolen by a famous stage star.
|Eric Blore
|Claudius Augustus Lucius Jamison
|Nancy Saunders
|Ann Klemscott
|Evelyn Ankers
|Iris Chatham
|Richard Fraser
|David Woolerton
|Queenie Leonard
|Lily, Kelmscott's Maid
|Denis Greene
|Detective Inspector Garvey
View Full Cast >