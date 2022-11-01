Not Available

The Long Absence

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Long Absence (French: Une aussi longue absence) is a 1961 French film directed by Henri Colpi. It tells the story of Therese (Alida Valli), a café owner mourning the mysterious disappearance of her husband sixteen years earlier. A tramp arrives in the town and she believes him to be her husband. But he is suffering from amnesia and she tries to bring back his memory of earlier times.

Cast

Alida ValliThérèse Langlois
Georges Wilsonle clochard
Charles BlavetteFernand, un client du café
AmédéeMarcel Langlois
Jacques HardenPierre, un camionneur
Paul Faivrele retraité

