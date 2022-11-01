The Long Absence (French: Une aussi longue absence) is a 1961 French film directed by Henri Colpi. It tells the story of Therese (Alida Valli), a café owner mourning the mysterious disappearance of her husband sixteen years earlier. A tramp arrives in the town and she believes him to be her husband. But he is suffering from amnesia and she tries to bring back his memory of earlier times.
|Alida Valli
|Thérèse Langlois
|Georges Wilson
|le clochard
|Charles Blavette
|Fernand, un client du café
|Amédée
|Marcel Langlois
|Jacques Harden
|Pierre, un camionneur
|Paul Faivre
|le retraité
View Full Cast >