The Long Island Cannibal Massacre

A series of horrible murders prompts a massive police investigation. Inspector James Cameron, a two-fisted roughneck with his own philosophy on handling crime, heads the investigation. A group of lepers living in the Long Island wastelands have created a terror network, killing and feeding off the flesh of innocent victims. Their leader has mutated into an invulnerable monster; he intends to propagate and strengthen his stronghold. Aided by his son Jack and a couple of motorcycle freaks, food is supplied to the clan via murder. As the authorities close in on the cannibal killers, an all-out bloodbath ensues.