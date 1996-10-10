The Long Kiss Goodnight

Samantha Caine, suburban homemaker, is the ideal mom to her 8 year old daughter Caitlin. She lives in Honesdale, PA, has a job teaching school and makes the best Rice Krispie treats in town. But when she receives a bump on her head, she begins to remember small parts of her previous life as a lethal, top-secret agent
|Geena Davis
|Samantha Caine / Charly Baltimore
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Mitch Henessey
|Yvonne Zima
|Caitlin Caine
|Craig Bierko
|Timothy
|Tom Amandes
|Hal
|Brian Cox
|Dr. Nathan Waldman
