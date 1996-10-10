1996

The Long Kiss Goodnight

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 1996

Studio

The Steve Tisch Company

Samantha Caine, suburban homemaker, is the ideal mom to her 8 year old daughter Caitlin. She lives in Honesdale, PA, has a job teaching school and makes the best Rice Krispie treats in town. But when she receives a bump on her head, she begins to remember small parts of her previous life as a lethal, top-secret agent

Cast

Geena DavisSamantha Caine / Charly Baltimore
Samuel L. JacksonMitch Henessey
Yvonne ZimaCaitlin Caine
Craig BierkoTimothy
Tom AmandesHal
Brian CoxDr. Nathan Waldman

