Not Available

The Long Way Home

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Harimao Pictures

Nam-bok, a middle-aged South Korean farmer is conscripted and assigned a mission to deliver a classified military document that may decide the fate of the war. After losing it while under attack from the enemy, he then faces a teenage North Korean soldier named Yeong-gwang who happens to acquire the secret document on his way to the North.

Cast

Yeo Jin-gooYeong-gwang
Jeong Seong-hwaRegimental Commander
Jeong In-GiFirst sergeant Kim
Jo Hee-BongDrunken Man of Funeral Procession
Kim Won-haeTank Commander
Jung Suk-wonSenior lieutenant

View Full Cast >

Images