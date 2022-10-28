The Long Way Home

Nam-bok, a middle-aged South Korean farmer is conscripted and assigned a mission to deliver a classified military document that may decide the fate of the war. After losing it while under attack from the enemy, he then faces a teenage North Korean soldier named Yeong-gwang who happens to acquire the secret document on his way to the North.
|Yeo Jin-goo
|Yeong-gwang
|Jeong Seong-hwa
|Regimental Commander
|Jeong In-Gi
|First sergeant Kim
|Jo Hee-Bong
|Drunken Man of Funeral Procession
|Kim Won-hae
|Tank Commander
|Jung Suk-won
|Senior lieutenant
