2005

The Long Weekend

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 2005

Studio

Brightlight Pictures

Cooper is an actor who sees life as one big party, while Ed is in advertising and takes life too seriously. When Ed gets stressed over a deadline he has to meet, his brother Cooper works hard in trying to get his brother hooked up with a girl, thus a long weekend of stress and beautiful women, culminating in Ed meeting, and making love to, the woman of his dreams.

Cast

Chris KleinCooper
Brendan FehrEd Waxman
Chandra WestKim
Cobie SmuldersEllen
Paul CampbellRoger
Craig FairbrassFrank

Images