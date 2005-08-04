The Long Weekend

Cooper is an actor who sees life as one big party, while Ed is in advertising and takes life too seriously. When Ed gets stressed over a deadline he has to meet, his brother Cooper works hard in trying to get his brother hooked up with a girl, thus a long weekend of stress and beautiful women, culminating in Ed meeting, and making love to, the woman of his dreams.
|Chris Klein
|Cooper
|Brendan Fehr
|Ed Waxman
|Chandra West
|Kim
|Cobie Smulders
|Ellen
|Paul Campbell
|Roger
|Craig Fairbrass
|Frank
