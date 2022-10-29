Not Available

The Longest Swim

    Best buds since childhood, Ben and Matt have grown apart with age. Even when Ben is diagnosed with diabetes, Matt struggles to support his friend like he should. Then, while vacationing at the lake, Matt is awakened by screams and groans coming from Ben's bedroom. The situation is desperate: Ben is convulsing, shaking and gagging. He's gone into a diabetic seizure and with no phone or hospital nearby, Matt's only hope of saving his friend is making the swim to the closest inhabited house--on the other side of the lake.

