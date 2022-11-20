Not Available

The Longest Way, a travel blog I kept during my attempt to walk home from Beijing to Germany. It’s a pretty comprehensive site: I chronicled what was happening on the road for a whole year from 2007 to 2008, and for two more months in 2010 and 2012 respectively. The new section of the walk that started in the summer of 2016 is also in there! In total, the site has accumulated more than 600 posts, all of which are in English, and most of which are about walking. There are maps, photos and videos to accompany the posts, and for most walking days I would pick a song that I thought was worth listening to on that day. If you read it all, you will get a pretty good impression of what it was like to walk through Northern China in the Olympic year and the years after, and through Central Asia this year.