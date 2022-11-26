The Lost Case

Not Available

Two newbies at a production company that produces a popular TV show called "Ghost Doctor TV" are told to work together to produce a perfect episode. A usual episode of the show features people, who believe that they are possessed by ghosts, being helped through an exorcism by a shaman from the company. The two newbies take on the case of a man whose wife has been acting strange since their daughter`s suicide. While the two conduct interviews and set up cameras to learn more of the couple`s situation, bizarre and eerie things start happening.