2005

The Lost City

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 2nd, 2005

Studio

Lions Gate Films

In Havana, Cuba in the late 1950's, a wealthy family, one of whose sons is a prominent nightclub owner, is caught in the violent transition from the oppressive regime of Batista to the Marxist government of Fidel Castro. Castro's regime ultimately leads the nightclub owner to flee to New York.

Cast

Andy GarciaFico Fellove
Richard BradfordDon Donoso Fellove
Nestor CarbonellLuis Fellove
Enrique MurcianoRicardo Fellove
Dominik García-LoridoMercedes Fellove
Dustin HoffmanMeyer Lansky

View Full Cast >

Images