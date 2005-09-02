The Lost City

In Havana, Cuba in the late 1950's, a wealthy family, one of whose sons is a prominent nightclub owner, is caught in the violent transition from the oppressive regime of Batista to the Marxist government of Fidel Castro. Castro's regime ultimately leads the nightclub owner to flee to New York.
|Andy Garcia
|Fico Fellove
|Richard Bradford
|Don Donoso Fellove
|Nestor Carbonell
|Luis Fellove
|Enrique Murciano
|Ricardo Fellove
|Dominik García-Lorido
|Mercedes Fellove
|Dustin Hoffman
|Meyer Lansky
