1968

The Lost Continent

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 18th, 1968

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

An eclectic group of characters set sail on Captain Lansen’s leaky cargo ship in an attempt to escape their various troubles. When a violent storm strikes, the ship is swept into the Sargasso Sea and the passengers find themselves trapped on an island populated by man-eating seaweed, giant crabs and Spanish conquistadors who believe it’s still the 16th century.

Cast

Hildegard KnefEva Peters
Suzanna LeighUnity Webster
Tony BeckleyHarry Tyler
Nigel StockDr. Webster
Neil McCallumFirst Officer Hemmings
Ben CarruthersRicaldi

Images