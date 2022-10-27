The Lost Continent

An eclectic group of characters set sail on Captain Lansen’s leaky cargo ship in an attempt to escape their various troubles. When a violent storm strikes, the ship is swept into the Sargasso Sea and the passengers find themselves trapped on an island populated by man-eating seaweed, giant crabs and Spanish conquistadors who believe it’s still the 16th century.
|Hildegard Knef
|Eva Peters
|Suzanna Leigh
|Unity Webster
|Tony Beckley
|Harry Tyler
|Nigel Stock
|Dr. Webster
|Neil McCallum
|First Officer Hemmings
|Ben Carruthers
|Ricaldi
View Full Cast >