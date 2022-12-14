The Lost Crown

Not Available

Written in the 10th century, the Aleppo Codex is the most ancient copy of the Jewish Bible. It had been kept in the Syrian town of Aleppo for centuries and was smuggled in the 1950s to Israel, where it was revealed that 200 pages had gone missing. A cheese merchant, a murdered antiques dealer, Mossad agents and Israel’s second president are all implicated in the decades-long mystery. This gripping documentary is an attempt to find the lost pages as well as the soul of the once unified Aleppian Jewish community.