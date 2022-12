Not Available

Narrated by Sigourney Weaver, who played Dian in the film Gorillas In The Mist, The Lost Film Of Dian Fossey contains some magical moments – Dian caring for and playing with two orphaned baby gorillas; the baby gorillas’ playing with Fossey's dog, Cindy; and touchingly, Dian with her favourite gorilla, Digit. This footage, left untouched in a storage vault for over 30 years, adds a brilliant new layer to the story of a truly amazing life.