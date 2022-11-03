Not Available

The Lost People

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Set in a German theatre after the Second World War, two British soldiers are holding a disparate and hostile band of refugees in this theatre, prior to returning them to their homelands. The soldiers have difficulty dealing with the rivalries between Serb and Croat, resistance fighter and collaborator, Pole and Russian, etc. The threat of plague briefly unites them, but eventually even this wears off and the refugees unite in their hostility to the British.

Cast

Dennis PriceRidley
Mai ZetterlingLily
Richard AttenboroughJan
Siobhán McKennaMarie
Maxwell ReedPeter
William HartnellBarnes

Images