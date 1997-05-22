The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Four years after Jurassic Park's genetically bred dinosaurs ran amok, multimillionaire John Hammond shocks chaos theorist Ian Malcolm by revealing that Hammond has been breeding more beasties at a secret location. Malcolm, his paleontologist ladylove and a wildlife videographer join an expedition to document the lethal lizards' natural behavior in this action-packed thriller.
|Jeff Goldblum
|Dr. Ian Malcolm
|Julianne Moore
|Dr. Sarah Harding
|Pete Postlethwaite
|Roland Tembo
|Richard Attenborough
|John Hammond
|Vince Vaughn
|Nick Van Owen
|Arliss Howard
|Peter Ludlow
