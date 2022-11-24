The Love Rumour

Not Available

Hussein is a shy young man who's in love with his cousin, Samiha. Samiha however is more interested in her other cousin Lucy who knows how to sing and dance. Hussein's uncle, Samiha's father, admiring Hussein helps him winning his daughter's heart. Thinking about what he can do, Hussein's uncle starts spreading a rumor that Hussein is having an affair with the superbly beautiful famous actress, Hind Rostom, hoping jealousy will move the daughter's heart. The plan was working until Hind Rostom herself is coming to town.