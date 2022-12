Not Available

The daughter of an old friend is staying with Dr. Laurence. Sylvia is a naughty girl; she puts sneezing powder into a bunch of flowers to make everyone in the house sneeze. After the doctor introduces her to the son of a friend, the two fall in love and get engaged. Dr. Laurence is also hopelessly in love with Sylvia, but keeps it a secret. After a ball he gets smallpox. Sylvia takes care of him and falls in love with him. She breaks off the engagement.