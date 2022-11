Not Available

Lucid Dreams is an episodic film which the director recounts four of his own dreams: Don wants to repay his debt by arranging a fake wedding; Fan, a white collar, learns to let go of his ego after struggling with love and work; a writer named Tong reunites with her long-lost mother; a driving instructor, Chung, is inspired by four 'ghost ladies' and starts to believe again in his musical talent.