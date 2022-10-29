The Madmen of Mandoras

A group of Nazi survivors save Hitler's brain keeping it alive in a huge jar hooked up to a machine. The Nazis plan to release a deadly gas destroying all life on the planet. To ensure their success they kidnap Professor Coleman the only man on the planet with the antidote to the poison gas.
|Audrey Caire
|Kathy Coleman 'K.C.' Day
|Carlos Rivas
|Camino Padua / Teo Padua
|John Holland
|Prof. John Coleman
|Marshall Reed
|Frank Dvorak
|Scott Peters
|David Garrick
|Dani Lynn
|Suzanne Coleman
