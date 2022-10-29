1963

The Madmen of Mandoras

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Release Date

November 12th, 1963

A group of Nazi survivors save Hitler's brain keeping it alive in a huge jar hooked up to a machine. The Nazis plan to release a deadly gas destroying all life on the planet. To ensure their success they kidnap Professor Coleman the only man on the planet with the antidote to the poison gas.

Cast

Audrey CaireKathy Coleman 'K.C.' Day
Carlos RivasCamino Padua / Teo Padua
John HollandProf. John Coleman
Marshall ReedFrank Dvorak
Scott PetersDavid Garrick
Dani LynnSuzanne Coleman

