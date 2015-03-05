The Mafia Only Kills in Summer

Inspired by real events, this is a black comedy about 20 years of history of Sicily from 1970s to 1990s, mocking Mafia Bosses and restoring the generosity of the heroes of Antimafia. Its focused on Arturo, a young boy who grows up in Palermo and tries to conquer his beloved Flora.
|Cristiana Capotondi
|Flora adulta
|Rosario Lisma
|Lorenzo, Arturo's Father
|Barbara Tabita
|Maria Pia, Arturo's Mother
|Alex Bisconti
|Young Arturo
|Ginevra Antona
|Young Flora
|Claudio Gioè
|Francesco
