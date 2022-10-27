Not Available

The Magic Pudding

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Meet Albert, The Magic Pudding, Bunyip Bluegum, a splendid young koala and his seafaring friends Bill Barnacle and Sam Sawnoff. Together they fight off the bungled attempts of pudding thieves, Possum and Wombat, and try to solve the mystery of Bunyip's parents' disappearance.

Cast

Sam NeillSam Sawnoff (voice)
Hugo WeavingBill Barnacle (voice)
John CleeseAlbert, the Magic Pudding (voice)
Geoffrey RushBunyip Bluegum (voice)
Jack ThompsonBuncle (voice)
Toni ColletteMeg Bluegum (voice)

