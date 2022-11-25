The Making of a Superhero Musical

Not Available

A documentary crew follows the troubled production of Clockmen: The Musical, an adaptation of a graphic novel by an eccentric British author rumored to have cursed any adaptations of his work. Genius Shakespeare director Danielle Trumbly and rock music sensation Jons are doing all they can to make this crazy idea for a show work, but the lead actress Brina Lisette is struggling with the stress of her first big stage role... and, if she is to be believed, with forces beyond understanding.