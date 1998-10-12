1998

The Making of 'The X Files: Fight the Future'

  • Science Fiction
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 1998

Studio

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

An exploration of how completely different the television series is from the film. The cast and filmmakers underwent quite a change in order to create the film X Files, The (1998). We are also given a breakdown of how the Texas explosion was conceived and put together. This is a fairly enjoyable piece to watch, what with several interesting and funny interviews with the cast and crew.

Cast

Mitch PileggiNarrator (voice)
Chris CarterHimself
Rob BowmanHimself
David DuchovnyHimself
Gillian AndersonHerself
Frank SpotnitzHimself

