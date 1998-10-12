The Making of 'The X Files: Fight the Future'

An exploration of how completely different the television series is from the film. The cast and filmmakers underwent quite a change in order to create the film X Files, The (1998). We are also given a breakdown of how the Texas explosion was conceived and put together. This is a fairly enjoyable piece to watch, what with several interesting and funny interviews with the cast and crew.
|Mitch Pileggi
|Narrator (voice)
|Chris Carter
|Himself
|Rob Bowman
|Himself
|David Duchovny
|Himself
|Gillian Anderson
|Herself
|Frank Spotnitz
|Himself
