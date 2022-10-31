1983

The Makioka Sisters

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 29th, 1983

Studio

Toho Eizo Co.

This sensuously beautiful film chronicles the activities of four sisters who gather in Kyoto every year to view the cherry blossoms. It paints a vivid portrait of the pre-war lifestyle of the wealthy Makioka family from Osaka, and draws a parallel between their activities and the seasonal variations in Japan.

Cast

Yoshiko SakumaSachiko Makioka
Sayuri YoshinagaYukiko Makioka
Yûko KotegawaTaeko Makioka
Kôji IshizakaTeinosuke, Sachiko's husband
Toshiyuki HosokawaHashidera
Ittoku KishibeItakura

