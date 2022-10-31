The Makioka Sisters

This sensuously beautiful film chronicles the activities of four sisters who gather in Kyoto every year to view the cherry blossoms. It paints a vivid portrait of the pre-war lifestyle of the wealthy Makioka family from Osaka, and draws a parallel between their activities and the seasonal variations in Japan.
|Yoshiko Sakuma
|Sachiko Makioka
|Sayuri Yoshinaga
|Yukiko Makioka
|Yûko Kotegawa
|Taeko Makioka
|Kôji Ishizaka
|Teinosuke, Sachiko's husband
|Toshiyuki Hosokawa
|Hashidera
|Ittoku Kishibe
|Itakura
