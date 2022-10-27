The Malibu Bikini Shop

After inheriting a failing bikini shop, two recent grads decide to make a go of it. One, in the hopes of building it into a successful business, the other, in the hopes of getting to look at lots of women in (and out) of swimsuits. As they try more and more outrageous ways of drumming up business, their antics begin attracting some unwanted attention. Written by Jean-Marc Rocher
|Bruce Greenwood
|Todd
|Amanda Horan Kennedy
|Ronnie
|Jay Robinson
|Ben
|Galyn Görg
|Cindy (as Galyn Görg)
|Frank Nelson
|Richard J. Remington
|Kathleen Freeman
|Loraine Bender
