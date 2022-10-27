1986

The Malibu Bikini Shop

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1986

Studio

Romax Productions

After inheriting a failing bikini shop, two recent grads decide to make a go of it. One, in the hopes of building it into a successful business, the other, in the hopes of getting to look at lots of women in (and out) of swimsuits. As they try more and more outrageous ways of drumming up business, their antics begin attracting some unwanted attention. Written by Jean-Marc Rocher

Cast

Bruce GreenwoodTodd
Amanda Horan KennedyRonnie
Jay RobinsonBen
Galyn GörgCindy (as Galyn Görg)
Frank NelsonRichard J. Remington
Kathleen FreemanLoraine Bender

View Full Cast >

Images