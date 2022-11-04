Not Available

The Man from Morocco

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

With the ending of the Spanish Civil War, a dispirited band of volunteers from the International Brigades seeks refuge in France. But on reaching the frontier the band is disarmed, and all are detained as political prisoners. Then come instructions from Vichy that all fit prisoners are to be sent to Morocco to work on the Sahara railway for the Germans. However, one man manages to escape to London with vital information for the Allies...

Cast

Anton WalbrookKarel Langer
Margaretta ScottManuela
Mary MorrisSarah Duboste
Reginald TateRicardi
Peter SinclairJock Sinclair
David HorneDr. Duboste

View Full Cast >

Images