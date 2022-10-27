1982

The Man from Snowy River

  • Family
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 1982

Studio

Snowy River Investment Pty. Ltd.

Jim Craig has lived his first 18 years in the mountains of Australia on his father's farm. The death of his father forces him to go to the low lands to earn enough money to get the farm back on its feet. Kirk Douglas plays two roles as twin brothers who haven't spoken for years, one of whom was Jim's father's best friend and the other of whom is the father of the girl he wants to marry.

Cast

Tom BurlinsonJim Craig
Terence DonovanHenry Craig
Kirk DouglasHarrison / Spur
Tommy DysartMountain Man
Bruce KerrMan in Street
David BradshawBanjo Paterson

