The Man from the Future

Zero (Wagner Moura) is a brilliant scientist, but unfortunate because 20 years ago was publicly humiliated and lost in college Helena (Alinne Moraes) the love of his life. One day, an accidental experience with one of his inventions makes him travel in time, more precisely, to the past. After the chance to change his story, Zero returns to this totally changed.
|Wagner Moura
|Zero
|Alinne Moraes
|Helena
|Maria Luísa Mendonça
|Sandra
|Gabriel Braga Nunes
|Ricardo
|Fernando Ceylão
|Otávio
|Gregório Duvivier
|Engravatado 1991
View Full Cast >