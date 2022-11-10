Not Available

The Man from the Future

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Globo Filmes

Zero (Wagner Moura) is a brilliant scientist, but unfortunate because 20 years ago was publicly humiliated and lost in college Helena (Alinne Moraes) the love of his life. One day, an accidental experience with one of his inventions makes him travel in time, more precisely, to the past. After the chance to change his story, Zero returns to this totally changed.

Cast

Wagner MouraZero
Alinne MoraesHelena
Maria Luísa MendonçaSandra
Gabriel Braga NunesRicardo
Fernando CeylãoOtávio
Gregório DuvivierEngravatado 1991

